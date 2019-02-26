Charles Lafayette Shaw, 72, passed away on February 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Hartford, CT on October 7, 1946, he was the son of the late Lafayette W. Shaw and Grace J. (Holcomb) (Shaw) Trombley. He was raised in Simsbury, CT but lived most of his adult life in Granville, MA. Charlie loved hunting and the outdoors and that passion for the outdoors spilled over into his chosen profession. As owner of Shaw Logging and a licensed Timber Harvester, Charlie practiced mindful and sustainable forest management techniques. He took great pride in being able to maintain a harmonious coexistence between man and the environment. He is well known in this industry for the impeccable quality of his work as well as instilling the same philosophy in others he taught along the way. He taught those working with him that you "do a job as if your name is on the truck". He believed in leaving the site in better condition than he found it, having his sites recognized by the trade as a model for the industry. He was also generous with his time, teaching others, enabling them to go on to successful businesses of their own. Charlie was also known for his many selfless acts of kindness and assistance throughout his life, a noble quality that was returned to him so many times by friends and family members during his illness. A heartfelt thank you goes out to those who made his last days more comfortable, as these acts of love are too numerous to recognize individually. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Donna (Blakesley) Shaw; daughter Tammy L. Larsen and son Lafayette T. Shaw. Charles leaves his son Jason Charles Shaw of Torrington, CT; grandchildren Joshua Larsen of West Suffield, CT and Joseph Nitch of Southwick; great grandchildren Jakob, Jeremiah and Joseph Larsen of West Suffield, CT; brother James H. Shaw and his wife Sue of Sand Springs, OK; sisters Irene H. Shaw and her husband Richard Wilber and Eileen J. Boehm and her husband Keith all of Venice, FL; friend and devoted companion Karen Robinson of Granville as well as his surrogate son Joseph Pothier of Granville. Services will held at a later date and Southwick Forastiere Funeral & Cremation is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting a tree be planted in his memory or contributions made in his memory to Newenglandforestry.org. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.forastiere.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary