Charles Lewis


1933 - 2019
Charles Lewis Obituary
Charles "Jerry" Lewis, 86, of Windsor, CT passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT on June 23, 1933 to the late Hubert Lee and Eloise Brewster. He served 20 years in the Air Force and lived a joyful life emphasized by his love of old school jazz and sports. Charles leaves to cherish his memory his daughter and son-in-law, Michelle Allen and Wayne Allen; of Windsor, CT; brother, Hubert "Randy" Lee; sisters, Candice Mattingly and Judi Marshall, five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Charles is predeceased by his wife, Lois Lewis and daughter, Robin Lewis. On Monday, August 19, 2019, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM there will be a slideshow reflection with a memorial service beginning at 11:00AM at Metropolitan AME Zion Church, 2051 Main St., Hartford, CT. Military honors will be presented immediately following the memorial service. Interment will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. To leave a message of comfort for the Lewis Family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2019
