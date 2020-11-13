It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Charles Lorenz, 77, of Laguna Vista, TX. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Chesky) Lorenz, he died too soon of cancer Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born July 20, 1943 in Long Beach, CA, the son of the late Charles K Lorenz and Virginia (McCormick) Lorenz. He was a graduate of Newington High School, and had lived in Farmington and Southington for many years before retiring and moving to Texas. Chuck was employed for 44 years at the Wiremold Company in Elmwood; he started as a machinist, worked in R & D, and then as an inspector of new product designs. Always his avocation was fishing and for several years, he basically owned the beaches of Cape Cod, as well as Rhode Island and several times won "Biggest Fish of the Year" awards in several species. After retirement, we moved to South Texas and he found a new passion in wildlife photography. He is well known in Rio Grande Valley for his wild bird photos, which he has contributed to the Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival, SPI Birding and Nature Center, Laguna Vista Birding Festival, and has won several awards for his work. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn, son Craig Lorenz of Farmington, daughter Virginia Lorenz of Storrs, brothers Daniel Lorenz of Bluffton, SC, and Bill Lorenz of Groveland, MA, as well as a niece Jessica Moshka of West Hartford and nephew Michael Lorenz of Essex Junction, VT. You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com
. Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home of Harlingen, TX.