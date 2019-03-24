Charles "Todd" M. McCann, 77, a longtime resident of East Granby, passed away on March 20, 2019 at his home. Todd was a loving and devoted husband of his late wife, Rose Marie (Longo) McCann as well as a caring and supportive father to his beloved son Cory. Todd was born in Hartford on March 10, 1942, son of the late Charles and Sophie McCann. He retired as a Truck Driver to care for his son. Todd most enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting and fishing with close friends, especially at the hunting camp in upstate New York. He was a lifetime member and past president of The Bloomfield Fish and Game Club. He was a generous and kind man who was well loved by his circle of family and friends. He will be greatly missed.He is survived by his son, Cory M. McCann of East Granby; sister, Joyce Moylan of Marlborough; niece and Goddaughter, Lori Moylan Brownsword; nephew and Godson, William Moylan, Jr.; and close family friends, Lois Viets of East Granby and Kelly Gibson of West Granby and their families, as well as many dear friends. In addition to his wife Rose, Todd was predeceased by his sister Carole B. McCann.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Pilgrim Covenant Church, 605 Salmon Brook St., Granby, CT 06035. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Special Olympics, 1133 19th NW 12th Floor, Washington D.C. 20036-3604 or by visiting www.specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby has care of his arrangements. To send online notes of condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary