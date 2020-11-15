1/2
Charles M. Outlaw
Charles Moore Outlaw, 70, of Bloomfield, beloved husband and best friend for 51 years of Arlene J. (Warren) Outlaw, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020. Charles is also survived by his children, Nicole Latrice Outlaw and her significant other Stacey Moore, and Tylon "Ty" Charles Outlaw and his wife Kimberly of Wethersfield; his grandchildren, great granddaughter, sisters, brothers, in-laws; and a host of other relatives and dear friends. His family will receive friends on Friday, November 20, 2020, 10-11 a.m., with an 11 a.m. Celebration of Life, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will be in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
NOV
20
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The Lodge Community Chapel
