Charles M. Tomkins


1953 - 2019
Charles M. Tomkins, Jr. 66, of Bristol passed away Friday June 28, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Marianne (Kreaseck) Tompkins. Charles was born January 11, 1953 in New Britain, a son of the late Charles M. and Ruth (Bickford) Tompkins, Sr. He was a graduate of Plainville High School and was a self-employed carpenter and the owner and operator of Tompkins and Sons builders. Charles was an avid supporter of the National Rifle Association and was a member of the Plainville Seventh Day Adventist Church where he was an active volunteer with the church's food pantry. Charles leaves his son Vincent Tompkins and his daughter Wendy Tompkins both of Bristol, his brother John Tompkins of Plainville, his sisters, Sue Wright and Charolette Gilbert both of Rhode Island and his granddaughters Ashley Clemens and Amber Felton. He was predeceased by his sister, Lynn Start. A memorial gathering and service in celebration of Charles's life will be held on Sunday September 29, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church 97 Broad Street in Plainville. Burial will be held privately. The Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville has care of arrangements. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.bailey-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
