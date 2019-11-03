Home

Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
(860) 379-2897
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Montano-Shea Funeral Home
922 Main St
Winsted, CT 06098
Charles "Skip" Marsh, 65, of Winsted, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 with his family by his side after an 18 month battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Merri (Jacobs) Marsh for 45 years. He was born on December 7, 1953; he was the son of Constance Brewer and the late Charles Marsh. Skip was employed by The Hartford Courant for 40 years and recently enjoyed working at both Geer Village Senior Community and Mountainside Treatment Center. He volunteered on the Winsted Recreation Board and Civil Service Commission for many years. Skip was an avid sports enthusiast involved with softball and basketball leagues, a UCONN Men's Basketball fan and enjoyed many golf outings. Skip touched many lives with his generous heart, and infectious smile as he shared his love for life with everyone he came in contact with. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by sisters, Helen Cameron and Barbara (Alberto) O'Neil; brother, Philip Marsh; mother-in-law, Sandra Jacobs; brother-in-law, Jim (Liz) Jacobs; sisters-in-law, Patti (Jay) Gano, Charlene (Tom Lavieri) Jacobs, Darlene (Bret) Walberg; and 5 nieces and 9 nephews. Skip was predeceased by his father-in-law, Maynard Jacobs. Friends may call on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 922 Main Street, Winsted from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM with a Funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Winchester Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church in the Wildwood, c/o Camp Jewell YMCA, P.O. Box 8, Colebrook CT 06021 or Lourdes of Litchfield Shrine, 83 Montfort Rd., Litchfield, CT 06759.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
