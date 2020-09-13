I’m so saddened by the news of our losing such a wonderful man as ...The One, The Only...The Legendary Chuck DeLeo. The world sure was made better by Chuck being in it. I know he touched so many lives, and I feel the loss without him here.

He was such a light of love and laughs - I have SO many fond memories and will never forget his laugh! Every time I picture him, it’s an image of him in full-on laugh mode.

One of my favorite memories is from a visit to Hartford...he’d gathered all of us tiny kids, and a giant pile of pennies, and he played cards with us. Poker, I think. I remember being in awe of the huge pile of pennies with which we could bet, and felt so special that he took the time to do that! Such fun, and it meant so much - he had a way of making you feel special, and lucky to know him.

I will miss him so much, always hold him in my heart, and am sending you all my love. May he Rest In Peace.

Sarah Anderson

