Charles DeLeo of Hartford, Ct., beloved and loving husband of Rose Marie Cilia, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 with family by his side. Chuck was born on February 7, 1935 in Framingham, Ma. to the late Charlie and Rita ( McLaughlin) DeLeo. He was a graduate of Framingham High School, class of 1953, The University of New Hampshire, 1957, and the United States Armed Officers School, 1958. He worked as a teacher and coach in Massachusetts and then in Hartford at Naylor School and Weaver High School. In retirement Chuck worked as a messenger at the State of Connecticut General Assembly where he enjoyed listening to the political debates. He was a "regular" at the Goodwin Golf Course and served on the Hartford Golf Commission for several years. Chuck leaves his wife Rose Marie and her family as well as his sons David, Donald ( Suzanne), Daniel and Denis, and his cherished grandsons Charlie, Sammy and Nicholas DeLeo. In addition, he leaves his brothers Richard ( Roberta), Michael ( Christine), and Terry ( Becky) DeLeo. Besides his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his brother Bob and his wife Joyce and his brother Paul. A private service will be held for family only at this time. Donations in Chuck's memory maybe made to the Sandwich Ministry at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St., Htfd., Ct 06103 or the Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Htfd, Ct. 06103. Our family would like to thank Hartford Hospital and the staff on Center 10 who so lovingly cared for Chuck in his final days.