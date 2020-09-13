1/1
Charles P. DeLeo
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles DeLeo of Hartford, Ct., beloved and loving husband of Rose Marie Cilia, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 with family by his side. Chuck was born on February 7, 1935 in Framingham, Ma. to the late Charlie and Rita ( McLaughlin) DeLeo. He was a graduate of Framingham High School, class of 1953, The University of New Hampshire, 1957, and the United States Armed Officers School, 1958. He worked as a teacher and coach in Massachusetts and then in Hartford at Naylor School and Weaver High School. In retirement Chuck worked as a messenger at the State of Connecticut General Assembly where he enjoyed listening to the political debates. He was a "regular" at the Goodwin Golf Course and served on the Hartford Golf Commission for several years. Chuck leaves his wife Rose Marie and her family as well as his sons David, Donald ( Suzanne), Daniel and Denis, and his cherished grandsons Charlie, Sammy and Nicholas DeLeo. In addition, he leaves his brothers Richard ( Roberta), Michael ( Christine), and Terry ( Becky) DeLeo. Besides his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his brother Bob and his wife Joyce and his brother Paul. A private service will be held for family only at this time. Donations in Chuck's memory maybe made to the Sandwich Ministry at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St., Htfd., Ct 06103 or the Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Htfd, Ct. 06103. Our family would like to thank Hartford Hospital and the staff on Center 10 who so lovingly cared for Chuck in his final days. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
29 entries
September 12, 2020
My condolences to the Deleo family. I had the pleasure of coaching with Chuck at Weaver high school. R.I.P.
Coach Arnold Kennedy
Arnold J. Kennedy
Friend
September 11, 2020
Rest peacefully Mr. D. & thank you for the science. My sincerest condolences to your family.
Becky Gilliland
Student
September 11, 2020
Chuck was a man with a kind heart, a quick and insightful wit, and a generous way about him. He was always willing to lend you anything you needed, but most of all, his time. He loved kids, especially, and was genuinely interested in what they had to say. They could tell that and blossomed when they were around him, not only his students, but also his own children, grandchildren and those of his friends. His smile was welcoming and sincere. We in California will always think of Hartford as a special place, in large part because of you. You became family to all of us, and as we love Rose Marie, we loved you. May your memory be for a blessing to her and your sons, grandsons and all those whose hearts you have touched. xoAnn
Ann (Brauer) Gigounas
Friend
September 11, 2020
Carmen Wynter
Friend
September 11, 2020
Mr. Chuck, we will forever miss and love you thank you for your friendship. You were more like family. Thank you for loving Little Conrad and for laughing at his silly jokes. He looked forward to sharing his new jokes and eating your chocolates. We will take care of your RoRo
Carmen Wynter
Friend
September 11, 2020
Hello Ann, so sorry for your loss. I sincerely hope you're as well as possible.
Jim Pappas
Friend
September 11, 2020
Mr Deleo was one of my favorite teachers at Naylor. He was such an inspiration to all of us students! I probably enjoyed science more because of him. He was so encouraging and always a smile. Many prayers to his family.
Kimberly (Fuller) Sweet
Student
September 11, 2020
Denis and family, so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers at this time... My God bless you all. Mr.DeLeo, rest in piece.
Kimberly DeMonte
Friend
September 11, 2020
So sorry to learn of Charles' passing. My husband, Paul, and Charles were roommates in HH for a time. We learned that he knew our nephew, Rick Pace; and, that Rose went to school with my sister-in-law, Connie!!! It was a bright spot in that stay at the hospital when they came to visit. Paul passed in December of 2019.
Gail Melluzzo
Acquaintance
September 11, 2020
Sad news to hear. He was my football coach at Framingham South High School. RIP Coach.
Kevin Bagnall
Student
September 11, 2020
Mrs. Cilia and the DeLeo Family, my sincere condolences. Mr. DeLeo was one of my favorite teachers at Naylor. He was always engaged with the students and made science fun! As an adult, i would run into Mr DeLeo & Mrs. Cilia at events around Hartford and it gave me great joy seeing them and catching up. He was a special teacher and inspired so many of us. RIP Mr. DeLeo
Denise Martin - Parent
Student
September 10, 2020
Mr DeLeo was a inspiration to my life as a young man at Naylor Elementary Class of 82 my thoughts are with the DeLeo Family my Condolences David E Gordon Jr
David Gordon
Student
September 10, 2020
My favorite teacher at Naylor. Fantastic man. Told me many times I had a great name.
Charlie Connelly
Student
September 10, 2020
To the DeLeo family, sending my sincere sympathy to you on the loss of your beloved husband, father and grandfather. Mr. DeLeo was my teacher at Naylor School many, many years ago. It’s true when they say a great teacher is never forgotten. I have such wonderful memories of him and was saddened to learn of his passing. May he rest in eternal peace.
Angela Buonannata
Student
September 10, 2020
My sincere condolences..One of my favorite teachers at Naylor. It was always nice running into him and Ms Cilia every now and then at the grocery store. May he rest in peace.
Michelle Piscottano
Student
September 10, 2020
My condolences to the DeLeo family. I had the pleasure of having Mr. DeLeo as one of my teachers at Naylor. A great guy. May he RIP.
Tina Soucier
Teacher
September 10, 2020
Mr. De Leo was one of my favorite teachers! Naylor School will always hold a special place in my heart. I was fortunate to be a student there and even more fortunate to teach there as well. Mr. DeLeo definitely inspired me to become an elementary school principal. I will always remember his engaging science lessons and his sense of humor. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
Teresa Giolito (Roman)
Student
September 10, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Mr Deleos passing. He was my 7th and 8th teacher at Naylor. He had a tremendous impact on me because of his kindness and especially his easy going demeanor. He was a class act.
Rob Rudewicz
Rob Rudewicz
Student
September 10, 2020
Mr DeLeo was a great teacher that I had at Naylor school . My thoughts and prayers are with his family and Rose Marie Celia (she was a teacher of mine at Naylor as well. I was very sad to hear of his passing . RIP Mr. DeLeo you will be greatly missed by all. He was my teacher and we all love him and Mrs Celia too . My thoughts are with you Mrs Celia .
Shari Morin (DeVIto)
Teacher
September 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Deleos passing, he was one of my teachers at Naylor and was one of the best who Deeply and legitimately cared for his students.
Years later I reunited with Mr.Deleo as a Teammate in a men's bowling league where he became Chuck instead of Mr. Deleo.
We Bowled together on Thursday nights at Bowl O Rama in their toughest league where we one the league championship.
Chuck simply was put was a teacher a friend and a mentor.
Rest in peace my teacher, my friend you will be truly missed.
Bob Serra Sr.
Friend
September 10, 2020
I am a proud Hartford student because of Mr. DeLeo and Ms. Cilia and as I teach in Hartford, I have the memories and words of wisdom of my very favorite teachers and I pray that I am the teacher to my students as you were both to me. Ms. Cilia, I am sending you heartfelt hugs and love xo I am so sorry you have lost your love xo
Rosalie Sbriglio Generis xo
Rosalie Sbriglio-Generis
Friend
September 10, 2020
I’m so saddened by the news of our losing such a wonderful man as ...The One, The Only...The Legendary Chuck DeLeo. The world sure was made better by Chuck being in it. I know he touched so many lives, and I feel the loss without him here.
He was such a light of love and laughs - I have SO many fond memories and will never forget his laugh! Every time I picture him, it’s an image of him in full-on laugh mode.
One of my favorite memories is from a visit to Hartford...he’d gathered all of us tiny kids, and a giant pile of pennies, and he played cards with us. Poker, I think. I remember being in awe of the huge pile of pennies with which we could bet, and felt so special that he took the time to do that! Such fun, and it meant so much - he had a way of making you feel special, and lucky to know him.
I will miss him so much, always hold him in my heart, and am sending you all my love. May he Rest In Peace.
Sarah Anderson
Family
September 10, 2020
Dear Rosemarie and Family,

I was so sorry to read about my good buddy Chuck passing. He was such a good man and would stop in the Naylor School office everyday to see how our day was going. He would say to Sue and I you girls did a great job so take the day off. He always remembered us at Christmas time. When he was in charge of the 7th grade picnic he'd send over his sausage and pepper grinders for the secretaries.

I will always cherish the memories I have of the years we worked together.

Linda Horan





I
Linda Horan
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Mr.Deleo, I have very fond memories of you from Naylor School and from the days I played music at Carmichael's Restaurant. You are a true gentleman. RIP❤
Dino Signorello
Student
September 10, 2020
Dear Mrs Cilia and DeLeo family,
I am very sorry to hear of your loss. Mr. Deleo was a favorite teacher of mine in Junior High at Naylor School. I remember him fondly. Sending you all prayers.
Maura (Connelly) Loving
Student
September 10, 2020
Chuck was my football coach in Framingham in 1967. He worked with my dad and his family and our family were close in the 1960's. I have very happy memories of him and his young family in Framingham. I once crashed his company car after dropping him off at Logan airport. I am sorry to hear of his passing but he will be remembered fondly by all his students and players.
CRISPIN JACHOWICZ
Student
September 10, 2020
My history teacher in the 7th grade in Framingham, MA. Also knew Chuck very well as an assistant football and basketball coach at Framingham South High School. He came up to Framingham for one of our basketball reunions 25 years ago; it was great to see him and I'm very sorry to hear of his passing.
Ben Galvani
Student
September 10, 2020
Dear Rose and family,
It is with great sadness I learned of Chuck's passing.
He was a colleague and friend for many years. I first remember
meeting him at Frank's restaurant. Chuck was a great story-teller
with a dynamic personality. He will be greatly missed.
Robert Mooney
Coworker
September 9, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved