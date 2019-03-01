Charles Kopycinski, 79, of Croydon, NH passed away on the evening of February 25, 2019.Charlie was born in New Britain, Connecticut to Sophie and Walter Kopycinski, the fourth of ten children. He served in the United States Army and then worked at Fafnir Bearing. A proud fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, it was difficult to tear him away from the television when a game was on and he welcomed the company of those who would join him to watch. For many years, Charlie brought his family camping in Connecticut for vacations but eventually started traveling to New Hampshire. He was taken in by the fun at Weirs Beach and the beauty and relaxation found at Lake Sunapee so decided to settle in the area after retirement. For over 25 years he was happy to call New Hampshire home and enjoyed the nature and wildlife the area has to offer. Charlie is lovingly remembered by his children Lonnie; Doreen and her husband Dave; Randy and his husband Alan; his former wife Sherrie and her partner Charles; his three grandchildren; four sisters: Carol, Joan, Sandra, and Jenny; three brothers: Walter, Raymond, and Daniel; and is preceded in death by his sister Carol and brother Joseph. A private family viewing took place this week. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary