Charles R. Bennett, Sr. formerly of Melrose, MA, age 95, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 at his home in Wallingford, CT surrounded by his loving family. He previously resided on Grove Street, in Windsor Locks for 36 years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Phyllis (Rossi) Bennett. Born in Medford, MA on October 4, 1924, he was the son of the late Albert Bennett and Sophie (Landry) Bennett. Charlie was a graduate of Medford High School Class of 1942 where he was an outstanding student-athlete excelling in schoolboy football, hockey, and baseball. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served honorably in World War II. Upon returning home, he was employed for forty years as a warehouse supervisor at the First National Warehouse in Somerville, MA. During his retirement years, Charlie became an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, visiting his grandchildren and enjoying family and friends of which he had many. Charlie enjoyed watching all sports but especially enjoyed rooting for the Sox, Bruins, and Patriots. He was thankful he saw them win a World Series. Charlie was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. Charlie was a blessing to his family and all who knew him. He will be forever missed and in our hearts. Surviving Charles are his three beloved children, Charles R. Bennett, Jr and his wife Maureen of Arlington MA, Nancy Bennett of Wallingford, CT and Anne Marie Fortuna and her partner William Camire of Wallingford, CT, his four wonderful grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Timothy and his wife Danielle of Andover, MA, Christopher and his wife Kelly of Arlington, MA, Allison Fortuna of Escondido, CA and Jillian Fortuna of Tewksbury, MA. Also, six very special great grandchildren, Gavin, Liam, Elizabeth, Lily, McKenna, and Scarlett. Besides his wife Phyllis, he was predeceased by six siblings, Ralph Bennett, Francis Bennett, Gertrude Walsh, Dorothy Skerry, Rita Logue and Lillian Buzzell. Also, a close sister-in-law, Netta Rossi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 5, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Church of St. Mary Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT. Social Distancing and face coverings are required for all people attending. Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Hospital or the Wounded Warriors
. Windsor Locks Funeral Home is caring for Arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Windsorlocksfuneralhome.com