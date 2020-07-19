1/1
Charles R. Hayes
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Hayes 66 of New Britain. Charlie to his friends, Chipper to his Family, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness Thursday, July 9th 2020 at Autumn Lake of New Britain. Born in Hartford in March of 1954, he was the oldest of seven children born to Raymond and Dorothy Hayes. Charles attended Bulkeley High School in Hartford, and worked at AC Petersen Farms Restaurant in West Hartford for 30 years. He was a lifelong avid Red Sox fan. Charles was predeceased by his parents Raymond F. and Dorothy (Merritt) Hayes, as well as his sisters Sandra M. Hayes and Robyn D. Hayes. Charles is survived by his sisters Lori A Hayes of New Britain, Betti Gauthier and her husband Marcel Gauthier of Cheshire, Michele Farhat and her husband Mohammed of Middletown, and his brother Michael S. Hayes of New Britain, as well as 12 Nieces and Nephews and many Great Nieces and Nephews and his Little "Sweetheart" Sasha the family dog. Graveside Funeral Service will be held Wednesday (July 22), at 11:30am at St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock. In Lieu of Flowers Donations can be made in Charles' name to the CT Humane Society 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved