Charles R. Hayes 66 of New Britain. Charlie to his friends, Chipper to his Family, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness Thursday, July 9th 2020 at Autumn Lake of New Britain. Born in Hartford in March of 1954, he was the oldest of seven children born to Raymond and Dorothy Hayes. Charles attended Bulkeley High School in Hartford, and worked at AC Petersen Farms Restaurant in West Hartford for 30 years. He was a lifelong avid Red Sox fan. Charles was predeceased by his parents Raymond F. and Dorothy (Merritt) Hayes, as well as his sisters Sandra M. Hayes and Robyn D. Hayes. Charles is survived by his sisters Lori A Hayes of New Britain, Betti Gauthier and her husband Marcel Gauthier of Cheshire, Michele Farhat and her husband Mohammed of Middletown, and his brother Michael S. Hayes of New Britain, as well as 12 Nieces and Nephews and many Great Nieces and Nephews and his Little "Sweetheart" Sasha the family dog. Graveside Funeral Service will be held Wednesday (July 22), at 11:30am at St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock. In Lieu of Flowers Donations can be made in Charles' name to the CT Humane Society 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
