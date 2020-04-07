|
Charles R. Scavotto, 77, of Enfield, beloved husband of Diane (Daigle) Scavotto, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Springfield, MA on June 16, 1942, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Lena (DeBlonde) Scavotto and was a lifelong resident of Enfield. After graduating from Prince Technical High School, he served in the US Army during the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged in 1970. He owned and operated his own business, Signs by Scavotto from 1967 until his retirement in 2018. Charlie was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church. Besides his wife of 43 years, he is survived by his son, Jamie Scavotto; his step-son, Bruce R. Hewes; and 3 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Arik, and Kyle. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Michelin Maylott and Lenore Tangocci. Due to the current public health crisis, services will be held in the future. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2020