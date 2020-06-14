Charles T. Hanigan
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles T. Hanigan, 56, of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 18th, 2020. Born December 12th, 1963 in Hartford, he was the son of Doris McMahon Hanigan of Unionville and the late Charles E. Hanigan. Besides his mother, Chuck is survived by his sister, Maureen Bauer and her husband Steve, his brother, John Hanigan and his wife Mary Beth and his niece, Tess Hanigan. Friends may call at the home of Doris Hanigan on Saturday, June 20, 2020 after 4:00pm. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 14 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Calling hours
04:00 PM
the home of Doris Hanigan
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved