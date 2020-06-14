Charles T. Hanigan, 56, of Enfield, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 18th, 2020. Born December 12th, 1963 in Hartford, he was the son of Doris McMahon Hanigan of Unionville and the late Charles E. Hanigan. Besides his mother, Chuck is survived by his sister, Maureen Bauer and her husband Steve, his brother, John Hanigan and his wife Mary Beth and his niece, Tess Hanigan. Friends may call at the home of Doris Hanigan on Saturday, June 20, 2020 after 4:00pm. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 14 to Jun. 19, 2020.