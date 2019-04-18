Dr. Charles V. Wahlberg Jr. (affectionately known as Chuck), 95 of New Britain, husband of Carolyn Wahlberg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 4/7/2019 at the Jerome Home. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Dr. Charles V. Wahlberg Sr., and Mildred (Gronback) Wahlberg. Charles was a graduate of Newington High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was stationed in the Philippines during WWII. He graduated from The Baltimore College of Dental Surgery/ University of Maryland with a DDS Degree and practiced Dentistry in downtown New Britain initially along with his father, retiring after 45 years. He was a member of the Connecticut Dental Association, the New Britain Dental Association, and Bethany Covenant Church. At Bethany Covenant Church, he was a former member of the Board of Trustees, an usher, worked with church finances and church records. He was a charter member of the Bethany Bums Golf Group and enjoyed golfing with other Bethany retirees. He enjoyed the game of tennis, and was a devoted Red Sox, Patriots, and UCONN Women's Basketball fan. He loved summers in East Haddam at their summer home at Bashan Lake, and spent much enjoyable, quality time with his immediate and extended family. His family was a priority throughout his life and he is remembered lovingly by them. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn (Johnson) Wahlberg; two daughters, Louise Ann Kelly of Tucson, AZ and Diane Wahlberg of Middletown; two grandchildren, Caitlin Kelly and Brian Kelly, both of whom he was so proud; two sisters-in-law, Norma Peterson (Arthur- predeceased ) and Louise Harlow (Stephan) ; cousins Robert Clifford, Jeanne Leppert, Colleen Wetsel, Ralph Gronback and Earl Gronback; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 AM at Bethany Covenant Church. A private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill St., Berlin, CT 06037. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Jerome Home for the care and kindness that Charles received during his stay with them. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.





