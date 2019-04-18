Resources More Obituaries for Charles Carl Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles W. Carl

Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles W. Carl, of Coventry, passed away at home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Mansfield, MA on July 3, 1929, the son of the late Thatcher and Betty Carl. Charlie grew up in the Mansfield/Foxboro area where he would meet his future wife Marie Stein. Charlie signed up for the Air Force in Boston on Sept. 19, 1950. After training he would become an Aircraft Mechanic in Laredo, Texas. Marie and Charlie were soon married and she joined him in Laredo. Upon discharge, they packed up their car and headed north to CT, where he began a 30 year career at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in the Experimental Engine department. A highlight of his career, was when he went to Germany and Seattle running a crew to assist new buyers. Towards the end of his career, he was given the chance to board the Flight Test RT401, a 747-400 on an aircraft owned by Boeing that had one of his experimental engines on the wing. Our family had an opportunity to stand at Pratt & Whitney as the 747 received special clearance to fly over, allowing us to witness this proud accomplishment. He always told us, how he would offer to go on test flights back in Laredo with pilots to ease any safety concerns of the aircraft he had repaired. Charlie and Marie were blessed with a family of 6 boys and 1 girl. To help support his large loving family, Charlie would arrive home from working 3rd shift, change clothes and head out to repair televisions across the local area. His sons would often go with him and climb up on the roofs to install antennas to receive service. In his free time, Charlie and Marie could be seen playing baseball with their already full team having had 6 sons and 1 daughter. Charlie would spend his free time gardening, fishing, logging, and then milling logs into beautiful wood, and building furniture for his family and his grandchildren. He always continued to support both the Patriots and Red Sox, and was elated every time they became champions. Charlie will be buried at Center North Cemetery, next to his predeceased family-his wife Marie B. Carl, his son Gary R. Carl, and at his celebration of Life ceremony in June, his grandson, Kodi J. Carl's ashes will be buried also. The sign that hangs in front of the cemetery was handmade and donated by Charlie. He will be sadly missed by his children: Jack and Linda Johnson Swansville, ME; George Johnson Jefferson, Oregon; Chuck and Kathy Carl Haines, AK; Patti M. Wilson Coventry, CT; Paul and Beverly Carl Coventry, CT; and David M.Carl Mansfield, CT. He is survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. His loving partner of the last 14 years, Judy Hill, Coventry, CT was by his side along with family members. The family would also like to thank Balfour from Caring Hands for his wonderful care and friendship and also Sharon from Visiting Nurses. Donations in his memory can be sent to a Veterans organization of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries