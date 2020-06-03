Charles W. Casella Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles W. Casella Jr., 81, of East Hartford, beloved husband of the late Beverlee (Connell) Casella died peacefully at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT, Charles was son of the late Charles W. and Bernadette (Bouthillier) Casella. Charles grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. He went to work as a traffic engineer for the Connecticut Department of Transportation shortly after high school and retired after 35 years of service. Charles was active within the East Hartford community and throughout the State of Connecticut. He was the past president of the Connecticut State Employee Association and served on the Connecticut Contracting Standards Board and the Connecticut State Employees Retirement Commission. In East Hartford Charles served on the Democratic Town Committee and the Library Commission in support of the Raymond Library renovation and King Museum reopening. He also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing and his Ephemera collections. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He leaves his sons, Richard Casella and his wife Christine of Colchester; Bruce Casella and his wife Gina of Manchester; his sister, Rosemary Broad and her husband Mike of South Windsor; his grandchildren, Joshua Krantz and his wife Stephany of Carrollton, OH; Maria Limberg and her husband Steven of North Syracuse, NY; Brett Casella and his wife Paige of Beth Page, NY; and his great grandchildren, Austin, Alex, Andrew, Ayrianna, Aleeyah, and Gabriella. He was predeceased by his sister, Judy Heck. His family will receive friends on Friday, May 5, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A private burial will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the East Hartford Public Library, c/o Library Director Sarah Morgan, 840 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved