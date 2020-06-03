Charles W. Casella Jr., 81, of East Hartford, beloved husband of the late Beverlee (Connell) Casella died peacefully at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT, Charles was son of the late Charles W. and Bernadette (Bouthillier) Casella. Charles grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. He went to work as a traffic engineer for the Connecticut Department of Transportation shortly after high school and retired after 35 years of service. Charles was active within the East Hartford community and throughout the State of Connecticut. He was the past president of the Connecticut State Employee Association and served on the Connecticut Contracting Standards Board and the Connecticut State Employees Retirement Commission. In East Hartford Charles served on the Democratic Town Committee and the Library Commission in support of the Raymond Library renovation and King Museum reopening. He also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing and his Ephemera collections. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He leaves his sons, Richard Casella and his wife Christine of Colchester; Bruce Casella and his wife Gina of Manchester; his sister, Rosemary Broad and her husband Mike of South Windsor; his grandchildren, Joshua Krantz and his wife Stephany of Carrollton, OH; Maria Limberg and her husband Steven of North Syracuse, NY; Brett Casella and his wife Paige of Beth Page, NY; and his great grandchildren, Austin, Alex, Andrew, Ayrianna, Aleeyah, and Gabriella. He was predeceased by his sister, Judy Heck. His family will receive friends on Friday, May 5, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A private burial will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the East Hartford Public Library, c/o Library Director Sarah Morgan, 840 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.