Charles W. "Noonie" Jackson, Jr, 80 of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019 with his family beside him. He was born on December 31, 1938 to the late Charles W. Jackson, Sr and Maxie (Williams) Jackson in Hartford, CT. Charles leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 54 years Margaret Sue (Price) Jackson, sons Charles W. (Nicole) Jackson, III of Windsor & Lerone A. Jackson of Bloomfield, grandchildren Lerone A. Jackson, II, Shayrene M. Jackson, Daniel Jackson & Joshua Jackson, brother Joseph Jackson of Hartford and a host of other relatives & friends. He was predeceased by brother, Virgil Jackson. A celebration of Charles' life will be held on June 4, 2019 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby St. Bloomfield, CT with visitation from 11:00AM-12:00PM. Internment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. To leave a message of comfort to the Jackson family please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019
