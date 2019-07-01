Charles W. Roberts, Jr., 90, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Summit at Plantsville. Charles was born on February 3, 1929 in Pawtucket, RI to the late Charles W. and Ruth (Bagley) Roberts. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII. Charlie worked as an electrician for over 40 years at Pratt & Whitney and at CCSU. He was a lifetime member of the Southington Marine Corps League Detachment in Southington. He is survived by three daughters, Joanna Roberts Fernald and her husband Douglas of Terryville, Christine Zettergren and her husband John of New Britain, and Susan Williams and her husband Sunil of Raleigh, NC; six grandchildren, Kelly (Pete), Timothy, Meagan, Brandon, Kai and Weston and 3 great-grandchildren; Jameson, Dante and Vincenzo and two nieces, Jean and Julie Christy. He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor (Murphy) Roberts and his sister, Betty Christy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's memory may be made to the MCL Scholarships c/o Joseph Mayo, 80 Nosahogan Dr., Plantsville, CT 06479. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 1, 2019