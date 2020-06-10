Charlie Jackson Farmer, 80 of Bloomfield, CT passed away May 12, 2020. Born in South Boston, VA, son of the late Leon and Mary Farmer, he was raised in VA and graduated from the Mary Bethune High School in 1959 and was a member of the First Baptist Church in South Boston. He worked summers in Atlantic City, NJ and after graduation served in the US Army in Korea. He had been employed by the Emhart Glass Co for 38 years before retiring and thereafter he became a motor coach driver for Arrow Lines USA in East Hartford and Dattco Motor Coach of New Britain. He loved hunting and fishing. He leaves his children Gia D. McBride of Simsbury, CT Charles McBride of Hartford, CT, Rita Blatche, and Stacey Foster of New Britain, CT; his grandchildren Joshua and Cierra Ramirez, Ashley Morris, Chelsea and Christopher McBride, Sharray, Allan, and Aaron Perry; a host of greatgrandchildren; and a niece Stacey Farmer. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a brother Bobby Farmer. Private graveside services will be held at the Ct State Veterans Cemetery with military honors. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.