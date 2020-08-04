1/
Charline G. Whalen
Charline G. Whalen, of Canton Center, widow of Richard J. Whalen, Sr., passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Charles D. and Josephine M. (Vitale) Gianetti, Charline was an elementary school teacher in both Wethersfield and Canton. Upon her retirement, she very much enjoyed the volunteering that she did for several different local organizations, especially the Canton Historical Museum. Charline is survived by her three children, Richard J. Whalen, Jr., of San Antonio, TX, her two daughters, Joline T. Murphy and her husband Craig of Wilmington, NC, and Kelly V. Orsini and her husband Michael of Wolcott, CT, her six grandchildren, Tyrrell and his wife Lindsey, Jacea, Craig Jr., Cody, Austin, and Alexis, and her great-grandchild, Cadence. Charline is also survived by her sister Christine Casale, her brothers, Dr. Charles Gianetti and his life-partner Jan, Dr. David Gianetti and his wife Joan, as well as her nieces and nephews, Joanne, David Jr., Tim, Gary, Heather, and Mara. She also leaves her cousins Adele Corso, Lou Jean (Corso) Pettit and her husband Fred, Patty (Gianetti) Egan, and many other cousins, along with many special friends. She was predeceased by her sister Isabelle L. Gianetti. Memorial contributions may be made to The Canton Historical Society, 11 Front St., Canton, CT 06019. Arrangements were handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
