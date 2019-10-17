Home

Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Simsbury Cemetery
16 Plank Hill Road
Simsbury, CT
1926 - 2019
Charlotte Bubsey Obituary
Charlotte Evelyn Cox Bubsey passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born in Sutherland, NE on February 28, 1926 and was the eldest child of Russell and Chattie Cox. In time the family expanded to include two brothers, John and Fred. Charlotte graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Pharmacy and took her first job at University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. It was there that she met a young engineer named Frank Bubsey. The two were married on May 13, 1950, in Sutherland. Charlotte and Frank raised two children, Grant, born in 1953, and Gail, born in 1957. Their careers sent them to Warren, Ohio, then Bridgewater, New Jersey, and, finally, in 1970, to Simsbury, Connecticut. Charlotte began working in the pharmacy at The Institute of Living, later Hartford Hospital, and continued to work there until retirement at the age of 85. She was a long-time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution holding various offices through years. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends and watching both the Boston Red Sox and the New York Knicks. Charlotte is survived by her son, Grant, of Simsbury, CT, daughter, Gail, of Macomb, MI, granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Katie and Connor Fredrickson of Kirkland, WA, and brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Edie Cox of Raleigh, NC. Visitation will be at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury, CT from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 20th. A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 21st in the Simsbury Cemetery, 16 Plank Hill Road in Simsbury. Memorials are suggested to the Daughters of the American Revolution, Simsbury Chapter, P. O. Box 1, Simsbury, CT 06070. Please visit Charlotte's "Book of Memories" at www.vinentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2019
