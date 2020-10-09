1/1
Charlotte E. Barry
1925 - 2020
Charlotte E. Barry, 95, of Manchester, CT, wife of the late John F. Barry, passed away peacefully September 30th, 2020 at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center. Born July 29th, 1925, in Holyoke, MA to Ernest E. Rosseau Sr. and Esther (Seibel) Rosseau, Charlotte was raised in Holyoke and attended Holyoke High School. After WWII, visiting the Holyoke Veterans Club with her parents, she met Navy veteran John F. Barry whom she married on February 29th, 1949 and moved to Springfield, MA, raising their three children. Charlotte worked as secretary in the Springfield Probation Office. In 1967, they moved to East Hartford, CT, where she was judge's secretary at Manchester Superior Court, GA12, until her retirement in 1992. She is survived by her three children, Christine Perri and her husband Richard Abdow, Stonington, CT, J. Peter Barry and wife Deborah Bonetti, Laguna Woods, CA, and devoted daughter Barbara Barry and her companion Robert Bass of Manchester, CT; and grandson Garth Perri and wife Mary-Beth Maloney Perri. She was predeceased by beloved grandson, Shane Perri; and late brothers, Ernest Jr. and John (Jack) Rosseau. Funeral arrangements at the John Tierney Funeral Home will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org/site/Donation For online condolences please visit tierneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2020.
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
