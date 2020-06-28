Charlotte Gemmell

Charlotte (Hamilton) Gemmell, 67, wife of Jackson Gerald "Gerry" Gemmell, of Hartford, passed away June 24, 2020 in Hartford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Hartford, daughter of the late Edward and Emily (Clements) Hamilton. Charlotte graduated from Buckley High School and earned degrees in education from Central Connecticut State University and Southern Connecticut State University. She began her teaching career at Quirk Middle (where she met her future husband of 40 years.) She then taught at Weaver High and finished her distinguished career of 35 years at Hartford Public High. During the course of her career Charlotte became a mentor and confidant to many of her students.Charlotte was a lifelong member of Broadview Community Church where she served as a youth counselor, taught Sunday School, and eventually found herself saying "I Do" at the altar. In 1980, she and Gerry moved into their home on Harvard Street, it was there that Charlotte's organizational and culinary skills came to the forefront. There were block watch picnics, back yard gatherings and holiday dinners served with a flair suiting the event at hand. A simple meal always seemed to turn into a special event.Charlotte and Gerry enjoyed traveling to the islands as well as several trips across North America exploring the U.S and Canada. At home, she enjoyed shows at Theatre Works, the Bushnell and Hartford Stage as well as the Whalers and the Yard Goats. Attending a Red Sox game would also have to include sightseeing and dinner at a suggested restaurant. Their future travels came a bit closer to home when Charlotte called Gerry to inform him they had put a down payment on a home on Cape Cod. Besides her husband, Charlotte leaves her sister Margaret Ceraldi of Westbrook. In addition to her sister, she leaves behind her brothers-in-law, Alex Gemmell and his wife Sandra of Keene, NH and Robert Gemmell and his wife Phoebe of Marblehead, MA. Memorial services for Charlotte will be held at a later date. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.