Charlotte N. Neubieser, 80, of Wallingford, beloved wife of the late Jack. L. Neubieser, Sr., died from complications of end stage renal disease on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Middlesex Memorial Hospital. Born in Hamden, she was the daughter of the late Charles T. Nolan and the late Jean (Armentino) Nolan. Charlotte was a resident of Durham for 54 years before joining the senior living community at Masonicare of Ashlar Village, where she resided for the last four years. A compassionate and loving mother and grandmother, she was also a dedicated pet advocate and avid New York Yankees fan. She is survived by two sons, Jack L. Neubieser, Jr. and his wife Sharon, of Southington, CT, and Robert T. Neubieser and his wife Lori, of Ben Avon Heights, PA; two brothers, Charles Nolan of Hamden, CT and Kenneth Nolan of Branford, CT; one sister, Deborah Nolan of Rocky Hill, CT; and six grandchildren, Taylor, Sydney, Morgan, Carter, Ryan, and Jared. Private graveside services will be held at Mica Hill Cemetery in Durham, CT. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charlotte's memory to American Kidney Foundation Serving Connecticut, 1463 Highland Avenue, Cheshire, CT 06410-1216. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
