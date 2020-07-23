Charlotte Spriggs

Charlotte Pinnick Matthews Spriggs, 74, raised in Coatesville, PA passed in Hartford, CT on July 19, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1946 to the late Charles Augustus Matthews and the late Bernice Pinnick. A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Spriggs family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com