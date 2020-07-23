1/1
Charlotte Spriggs
Charlotte Pinnick Matthews Spriggs, 74, raised in Coatesville, PA passed in Hartford, CT on July 19, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1946 to the late Charles Augustus Matthews and the late Bernice Pinnick. A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Spriggs family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
I will miss you.
Joshua Williams
Friend
