Charlotte Theodora Smith, 78 years old passed away on November 6, 2020 in her home in South Windsor. She lived in Hartford most of her life. She was caring, reliable, loving and hard working. She was a very independent person. She is survived by two daughters, Yvonne Smith of Bristol and Alicia Smith of Hartford; a sister, Dorothea Poston of Shelby, North Carolina and a brother, Clarence V. Smith of Rentz, GA. She is survived by five grandchildren, Shawntia, Emeri, Amber, Ayanna and Jovon; three great-granddaughters, Aundrea, Alexa and Ariana. She also has a nephew, Paul Poston, III and two nieces, Mitzi Poston and Marie Terry of Shelby, North Carolina along with many other relatives and friends.