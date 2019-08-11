Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
538 Brewer St.
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Judd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Tregger Judd


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Tregger Judd Obituary
Charlotte Tregger Judd 1/19/26-8/9/19 of Manchester, CT, formerly of East Hartford, born in Bridgeport, journeyed home on Friday surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her husband Bob of 72 years who was waiting to greet her, along with her son Robert, grandson Bryan, sister Elsie (Elizabeth), brother Phil and many special friends there to show her the way. Charlotte graduated from Hall High School in West Hartford in 1944, earning the Most Artistic Student Award. She shared her artistic abilities with all of us. During WWII while her husband served overseas in the Navy, she lived in NYC working as an elevator operator in the Chrysler Building. After living briefly in Hartford, Charlotte and Bob settled in East Hartford. Their marriage created 7 children, 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren, all of who will miss her terribly. She leaves her children Christine, Eric, Peter, Timothy, Andrea and Patrick, daughter-in-law Sally, and their partners and loved ones. Also a close sister-in-law, Evelyn Babella and her sons, and a beloved nephew Joe Tregger. Charlotte was a beloved and honored member of Al-Anon for 50 years, where she counseled and comforted thousands of people. She leaves a special friend Rita who was with us to say goodbye. She taught us all through example how to have respect, dignity and love without judgement. We wish to express our deepest gratitude to her son Timothy and granddaughter Jennifer Aparicio, who provided Charlotte with endless loving care and support. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christopher Church 538 Brewer St. East Hartford, CT followed by burial in Hillstown Road Veteran's Cemetery Manchester, CT. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester on Tuesday, August 13th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now