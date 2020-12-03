1/1
Chauncey T. Mitchell II
Chauncey T. Mitchell II, 76, of Willimantic beloved husband of the recently deceased Freda M. (St. Andrew) Mitchell died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Windham Hospital. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Theodore Ralph Mitchell, Sr. and Barbara (Gregersen) Mitchell. Chauncy was an avid motorcycle rider and that he drove his bike all over the US (including Alaska) and Canada. He is survived by his children Denise Mitchell of Columbia, Chauncey Mitchell III and his wife Mary (Aitken) Mitchell of Manchester, Melissa (Mitchell) Pijar and her husband John of Manchester, and Matthew Mitchell of Maine; and his grandchildren Megan, Andrew, Hannah, Jack, Alec, Ainsley, Dylan and Lily. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his granddaughter Logan, and siblings Theodore Mitchell, Jr. and Diana Mitchell. Due to the current healthcare circumstances, services will be held privately. Burial will take place in Rose Hill Memorial Park. A celebration of Chauncey and Freda's lives will be scheduled at a later date when conditions allow at the Baptist Fellowship Church in Columbia. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
