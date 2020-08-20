1/1
Chelsea E. Rivard
1996 - 2020
Chelsea E. Rivard, 24, of Terryville, beloved daughter of David and Kimberly (Dube) Rivard, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday (August 17, 2020). Chelsea was born on May 15, 1996 in Bristol and was raised in Terryville. Chelsea loved riding horses & traveling, especially to Disney. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends who knew Chelsea to be kind and have the most contagious laugh. She's been battling cancer for 2 1/2 years. She stayed strong for everyone around her and she never let it take a day of her life. In addition to her parents of Terryville, Chelsea is survived by a brother, Joshua Rivard of Endicott, NY; her paternal grandmother: Rita (LeBlanc) Rivard Lagasse of Terryville; and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind her fiancé, Tommy Yourell of Waterbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (August 24, 2020) at 10:30 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chelsea's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Rivard family. Please visit Chelsea's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Chelsea I love you so much I miss you I'm happy your not in pain I can never say Goodbye to you but I will say see you one day up above untill than my love watch down on Tommy who loves you and is so sad rock the heavens baby
Marita
Family
August 19, 2020
Kim, Dave and josh
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you for the loss of your precious Chelsea. She is now with with Jesus and free from her earthly pain and suffering. Darlene was probably anxiously awaiting her arrival to hug and kiss her and welcome her home. Chelsea will always be with you, comforting you and guiding you until you see her again. She is at peace and safe in the arms of those she’s reuniting with. I’m so sorry for your loss and can only imagine your pain. Know that one day you will see your precious Chelsea again.
Rose. (Don&#8217;s friend) DiMaio
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Chelsea was my brothers fiancé and she was a huge part of our family and my life! She was my children’s aunt and has been there for me through everything! She will always hold a special part in my heart forever and always I love you Chelsea! - Mary ann y.
Mary ann Yarbrough
Friend
August 19, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Chelsea was a Beautiful young Lady that has now risen to be a Beautiful Angel so she can watch over everyone she loved.
The Cunha family
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
