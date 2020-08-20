Kim, Dave and josh

My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you for the loss of your precious Chelsea. She is now with with Jesus and free from her earthly pain and suffering. Darlene was probably anxiously awaiting her arrival to hug and kiss her and welcome her home. Chelsea will always be with you, comforting you and guiding you until you see her again. She is at peace and safe in the arms of those she’s reuniting with. I’m so sorry for your loss and can only imagine your pain. Know that one day you will see your precious Chelsea again.

Rose. (Don’s friend) DiMaio

Acquaintance