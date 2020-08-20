Chelsea E. Rivard, 24, of Terryville, beloved daughter of David and Kimberly (Dube) Rivard, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday (August 17, 2020). Chelsea was born on May 15, 1996 in Bristol and was raised in Terryville. Chelsea loved riding horses & traveling, especially to Disney. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends who knew Chelsea to be kind and have the most contagious laugh. She's been battling cancer for 2 1/2 years. She stayed strong for everyone around her and she never let it take a day of her life. In addition to her parents of Terryville, Chelsea is survived by a brother, Joshua Rivard of Endicott, NY; her paternal grandmother: Rita (LeBlanc) Rivard Lagasse of Terryville; and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind her fiancé, Tommy Yourell of Waterbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (August 24, 2020) at 10:30 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chelsea's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Rivard family. Please visit Chelsea's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com