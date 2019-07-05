Cheri Ann England passed away on May 29, 2019 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT after a long and difficult struggle with cancer. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Apfel Funeral Home Grand Island, NE with Reverend Tessa Zehring officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar View Cemetery in Doniphan, NE. Cheri was born in Grand Island, NE on May 5, 1949 to Gilbert and Eleanor (Nelson) England. Her childhood was spent in Doniphan, NE. Cheri graduated from Bryan Hospital School of Nursing in Lincoln, NE in 1970 and married Thomas Dean the same year. While they did not stay married, Thomas remained close to Cheri and was very important in assisting her with her care during the last two years of her life. Cheri worked as a neonatal intensive care registered nurse during the 1970's and 80's at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children's Hospital in Omaha, NE. After moving to Wethersfield, CT in 1987, she worked in pediatric homecare until her retirement. Cheri worked tirelessly volunteering in the area of disability advocacy in the 1970's and 1980's as well, motivated through the disabilities of her son Aaron. Music was very important to her and she played classical piano starting at the age of five. Cheri sang for family weddings and other events and in several choral groups throughout her life; the last of which was at St. Joseph's Cathedral in Hartford, CT. Cheri is survived by her two children: Sarah Dean of Old Lyme, CT, Aaron Dean of Axtell, NE, grandchildren: Audrey (Sweeney) Alger of Cornelius, NC, Joseph Sweeney, of Malden, MA, Christian Sweeney, and Philip Sweeney of Old Lyme, CT; great-grandson: Nolan Alger of Cornelius, NC; brothers: Max England of Doniphan, NE, Jeff England of Grand Island, NE; and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Martin England of Doniphan, NE. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 5, 2019