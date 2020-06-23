It's with great sadness that we share the passing of Cheri June (Talley) Bogner, wife, mother, and grandmother on Thursday June 18, 2020. Cheri was born on May 26, 1961 in Hartford, CT to John and Mary Jane (Lashay) Talley. Cheri was raised in Manchester, and was involved in many school activities and was thought of as fun, kind, and considerate. She met her husband Robert on a blind date and for the next 33 years raised their family in Bolton. Together they raised 3 children: Ryan, Nicholas, & Olivia and also had 2 granddaughters: Laney Louise & Gabriella Jane whom she emphatically loved and adored. Outside of her family, one of Cheri's greatest passions and talent was her landscaping and gardening skills. Every plant and flower was perfectly arraigned creating a serene oasis. Cheri loved to attract birds with her many feeders and houses. Cheri shared her love for Cape Cod with her children, family, and friends spending many summers on the beach creating lifelong memories. Cheri always made delicious meals from recipes passed down from her mother Mary Jane and mother-in-law Anita. Cheri was strong, witty, and above all else had a heart of Gold for those she loved always putting them first. We would all agree she was the heart and soul of the family. Cheri is predeceased by by her father John V. Talley: survived by her husband of 33 years Robert: her 3 children: Ryan and his wife Brienne, Nicholas, and Olivia and her husband Hayden Beausoleil: beloved mother Mary Jane Talley: 2 grandchildren Laney Bogner & Gabriella Beausoleil: brothers Jack Jr. and his wife Anne, Guy and his wife Shelly: brothers-in-law Kurt Bogner and his wife Debbie, and David Bogner and his wife Tracy: her aunt June Lashay and many loved cousins, nephew's, and nieces. A special tribute to her parents Jack & Mary Jane Talley for creating many great & thoughtful meals, gifts and memories thru the years and to Lori Paggioli her best friend and supporter. There will be a Catholic Mass held in her honor at Saint James Parish Church in Manchester Thursday June 25 at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation of CT. (Arfct.org) To leave a message of condolence please visit www.luddyandpetersonfh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.