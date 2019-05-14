Cherrelyn Joy Robinson, daughter of Neal and Joyce (Hirsch) Burgess, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1953 in Springfield MA.Lyn was a remarkably strong woman who loved God, her family and friends. Her faith, strength and perseverance were evident to all who knew her.Lyn was a graduate of Manchester High School and a proud alumnus of Springfield College, class of 1971. Furthering her education, she earned her master's degree from St. Joseph University in Hartford in May 2002. She spent the last 12 years of her working career at Hospital for Special Care in New Britain, CT serving as the Director of Volunteer Services. Holding this calling close to her heart, she was an authentic leader. With her upbeat spirit, Lyn was an inspiration to coworkers and volunteers alike.Lyn is survived by her steadfast husband Clarke Robinson to whom she was married nearly 40 years. She is survived by her children, Laura Sczurek and Neal Robinson; Laura's husband Jon and their children Andy and Boyd and Neal's girlfriend Meghan Gerich. Lyn is also survived by her sister and best friend, Carlene Burgess and her niece Jeannine Weber (Jered). Lyn is survived by her brother, David Burgess and uncle William Burgess (Patti). She is survived by a large extended loving family, to whom she was close; Robinson, Tuttle, Sczurek, Hirsch and Burgess families and many dear friends.The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Susan Rabinowe and the physicians and staff at St. Francis Hospital for their kind and loving care.There will be calling hours at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson St. Willimantic CT on Friday May 17 from 5-8 pm. There will be a Celebration of Life service at Columbia Congregational Church, 325 Route 87, Columbia CT on Saturday May 18 at 5 pm.Donations in her memory may be made to Saint Francis Hospital to the area of Cancer Care. Information can be found online at saintfrancisdonor.comFor an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019