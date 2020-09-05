Cheryl Alice Heilig of Bloomfield, Connecticut (October 21, 1950 to August 31, 2020). The beloved daughter and only child of the late Charles E. Heilig, Jr. and Alice Murray Heilig, Cheryl overcame many challenges and graduated from William H. Hall High School in 1969, long before the advent of modern special education programs. Following her graduation, Cheryl became a library clerk at the UConn Health Center, a position from which she retired after 20 years of service. Following her retirement, she continued to volunteer at UConn for an additional six years. Cheryl was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. She moved to Connecticut when her father joined Loctite Corporation. She inherited her father's skill with numbers and mother's love of music. Cheryl could recite dozens of telephone numbers from memory and spent many happy hours playing the piano. She loved to travel and accompanied her parents on several international trips, including to France and Italy. Following her parents' deaths, Cheryl continued to travel with her "second mother" Jeannine Zacharie. She particularly loved vacations at SkyTop in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Cheryl also delighted in celebrating holidays and birthdays, playing bingo and eating Jeannine's gourmet cooking. Cheryl was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and cherished the friendships and support provided to her from its congregation and ministers. Cheryl is survived by her aunt Adele Heilig and her cousins Robert Heilig (Linda), Andrea Couzens, and Linden Buchta (Allen). A special thank you to Jeannine Zacharie, Cheryl's devoted care manager of over 20 years, to Cheryl's medical team at the UConn Health Center, to the staff at Seabury and to Dionne Scott. Funeral services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford, on Sunday, September 6, at 12:30 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Taylor &Modeen Funeral Home, of West Hartford, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cheryl's memory may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church (2080 Boulevard, West Hartford, CT 06107) or to the Alice Murray Heilig Scholarship (# 30278) at the University of Connecticut Foundation, Inc. (checks made payable to the UConn Foundation, Inc. may be mailed to: The UConn Foundation, Inc., Attn: Data Services, 2390 Alumni Dr., Unit 3206, Storrs, CT 06269-3206). For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com