Cheryl Anne Mudry, 69, of Andover, beloved wife of Thomas Surwill, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August, 25 2020. Cheryl was born and raised in Meriden, daughter of Thomas and Anne (Chiz) Mudry of Meriden. She graduated from O.H. Platt High School and attended Bethany College in West Virginia. Cheryl was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a strong and courageous woman, who consistently fought and beat the odds throughout her life with the challenges of cancer, and loved her family more than anything. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, who taught her daughters and grandsons to be better people and live life to the fullest. The morals, values, and prayers she taught her daughters, she was able to see them mimic with her grandsons, and it always made her proud and brought her great joy. Her grandsons meant the world to her and she loved doing fun and creative things with them to make memories that would last a lifetime. Cheryl was also a wonderful daughter to her aging parents and always made sure they were taken care of, even when she was not feeling well. Cheryl was a very spiritual, kind, and charismatic woman who was extremely friendly and outgoing and loved to make people laugh. She was an avid reader and always had an "emergency book" in her purse. After meeting Thomas, she became an outdoors enthusiast. They had a wonderful time together camping, hiking, snow shoeing, and any activity involving nature. She loved listening to music and found inspiration in the melody and lyrics throughout her experiences in life. Besides her husband, and the love of her life for over 20 years, Thomas, and her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Anne Page and her husband Joseph of Old Saybrook, and Laura Martancik of Ashburn, VA; her grandsons, Michael Page, Joseph Page, and James Bealefeld; her brothers, Thomas Mudry and William Mudry and his wife Nancy, all of Meriden; and many other relatives and dear friends. Her funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cheryl may be made to Hartford Healthcare Hospice, 1290 Silas Deane Hwy., Sutie 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com