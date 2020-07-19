Cheryl Ann Formaggioni, age 55, a resident of West Suffield, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at home surrounded by her family. Born February 10, 1965 in Manchester, daughter of the late Bernard and Nancy (Loveland) Struthers. Cheryl met her love Gary R. Formaggioni, dated for 2 years and then married in 1988. Cheryl worked for over 20 years at RWR Enterprises as an office manager. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Gary, sons; Mike of Quincy, MA., Ryan and girlfriend Sara of Suffield, Stepdaughter Kelly of Linville, NC, Stepson Jamie and wife Chandra of Auburn, GA along with her Stepmother Jean F. Struthers of Windsor Locks, a sister Kimberly and husband Luis Maldonado of Virginia Beach, VA. Mother-in-Law Thelma. Cheryl is also survived by her grandchildren Bailey, Jessie, Cayden and Tinley as well as several nieces and nephews. Cheryl was an active member of the Congamond Lake Assoc. for several years as Treasurer. Her family will receive friends Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N., Suffield followed by a memorial service at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108 or to Hartford Healthcare at Home: Attn. Hospice, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com