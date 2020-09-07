Cheryl Ann Vosney, 58, of Wethersfield, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. Cheryl was born on July 14, 1962 in Hartford, the beloved daughter of Jennie (Pauroso) Vosney and the late Richard Vosney. She attended Buckley High School and was employed at Athena Diner in Middletown. She took care of her customers and they all loved her. Cheryl loved to cook, nights out at the casino and enjoyed her Pinot Grigio. Besides her mother, she is survived by her loving son, Sebastian Vosney and grand fur baby Rnez. Her brothers Richard Vosney of Austin, TX, Michael Vosney (Jodi) of New Britain and sister, LeeAnn Greco (Robert) of Rocky Hill. She also leaves her niece and nephews, Leslie Guarino (Joey), Bobby, Michael, Jordan, Anthony Greco, Kailyn Pierce and Justin Vosney. She also leaves her adoring fiancée, Chucho Vargas. In addition to her father, she was pre-deceased by her Nonni Angelina Pauroso DeMarco. Cheryl will be greatly missed by all her family. The Funeral Mass will be held 11 am Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville. Entombment will be at MT St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Calling hours will be Tuesday 9 am to 10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com