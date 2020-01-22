Home

Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
Cheryl Becker


1957 - 2020
Cheryl Becker Obituary
Cheryl (Boucher) Becker, 62, of Torrington, CT, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at her residence. She was the beloved wife of Robert Becker. Cheryl was born June 7, 1957, in Naugatuck, CT, the daughter of the late Charles and Beverly (Jarvis) Boucher. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was a homemaker to her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Kenneth Becker of New Hartford, CT, Kevin Becker of Granby, CT; one daughter, Linda Graves of Farmington, CT; one brother, three sisters, seven grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were entrusted to Cook Funeral Home, Torrington. Memorial contributions may be made to or to the . Condolences may be sent to Cheryl's family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 22, 2020
