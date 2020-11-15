1/1
Cheryl L. Lisk
1947 - 2020
Cheryl L. (Marvin) Lisk, 73, a resident of Vernon for over 40 years, beloved wife of the late Donald J. Lisk, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020. Cheryl was born on February 7, 1947 in New Haven, CT., daughter of the late Robert Marvin and Ruth (Remington) Eybel. She was raised in Connecticut, attended local schools and had been a resident of West Hartford for the last four years. Cheryl was a fan of the UConn Women's Basketball Team and an avid follower of NASCAR. Cheryl is survived by her two children, Tracy Maloney and her husband Michael of West Hartford and Donald Lisk and his wife Karen of Florida, her five loving grandchildren; Christopher Maloney, Shelley Harrington and her husband Ryan, Douglas Anderson and his wife Anna, Joshua Lisk and Katelyn Lisk, and her five great-grandchildren; Hailee Maloney, Aubree and Parker Harrington, Madison Anderson and Carter Lisk, her two siblings, Ernest Eybel and Ellen Eybel and several nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, Cheryl was predeceased by a sister Kathy Nickerson. Funeral services are private. There are no calling hours. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 15, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
