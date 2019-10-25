Home

POWERED BY

Services
Small & Pietras Funeral Home
65 Elm Street
Rockville, CT 06066
(860) 875-0703
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Malbaurn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Malbaurn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Malbaurn Obituary
Cheryl Malbaurn, 56, of Coventry passed away on October 23, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Cheryl was born in Lewiston, ME, grew up in Brick, NJ, and was a longtime resident of Colchester, CT. She was a strong and loving woman who lived her life with simple elegance. In her spare time, she enjoyed travel, ballroom dancing, baking for family and friends, and volunteering in the arts and as a community tax assistant. She is survived by her son, Kaden Maguire, her sister Doreen (Brad) Peters, her partner Robert Toombs, niece Kayla Wright, and many other loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Nathalie Malbaurn. Cheryl's life will be honored privately with family, per her wishes. Donations, in lieu of flowers, are appreciated to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now