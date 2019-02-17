Cheryl O. Saegaert 70, of Ellington, died unexpectedly at St. Francis hospital on Tuesday February 12, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Cheryl was predeceased by her loving daughter, Ariana, and her mother Lois Ohlhof of South Windsor. Cheryl is survived by her father Albert "Bud" L. Ohlhof, her son Matthew and fiancé Mary Gallo of Manchester, her daughter Tara and husband Jeramy Webb of Tolland, her sister Lesley, and husband Dale Dumais, of Coventry, niece Rachel and nephew Joshua, and her brother Bruce and wife Donna Ohlhof of Bolton. Cheryl was the proud grandmother to three grandchildren, Daniel, Justin and Benjamin.Cheryl had been a school bus driver for the town of Ellington for 30+ years. Cheryl began her career as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant at Mansfield Training School and subsequently worked in various capacities in the health field. Cheryl had a huge heart and was well-known for providing care and support to countless people over the years, both young and old. She was a foster mother for many children, all thriving under her love and care. Honesty and kindness were her guidelines through life. All who came in contact with her benefitted! We'll miss you Cheryl!She was an active member of the Tolland County 4-H for over three decades and was a leader for twenty years of a very active goat club. Cheryl was an outspoken champion for all creatures. People would leave animals on her porch knowing she would take care of them. Over the years Cheryl cared for goats and alpacas, among other animals, and at the time of her death she left behind goats, rabbits, ducks, chickens, an alpaca and dogs, all of whom are being lovingly cared for by longtime friends and family. She loved them all and kept family and friends entertained with animal stories, of which there were many.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cheryl's memory may be made to the Tolland County Extension Council, Tolland County 4H, 24 Hyde Ave, Vernon, CT 06066 or Our Companions Animal Rescue,34 Sanrico Dr, Manchester, CT 06042Condolences may be offered on Wednesday, February 20, at 10 am at Our Savior Lutheran Church 239 Graham Rd. South Windsor, CT. Service will be at 11am and a brief reception will be in the church hall after the service. For online condolences please visit http://www.pietrasfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Small-Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St. Rockville Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary