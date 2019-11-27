Home

William R Short & Son Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
95 West Main Street
Marlborough, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
95 West Main Street
Marlborough, MA
Cheryl P. Morrow Obituary
Cheryl P. Morrow, 72 of South Windsor, CT and formerly of Hopkinton, MA passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at her home in South Windsor CT. She will be greatly missed by her only surviving sister, Catherine Morrow of Boca Raton, FL and all her friends. Cheryl was born in Hopkinton to the late Ray N. and Madeline (Colombi) Morrow. She graduated from Hopkinton High in Massachusetts and received her Bachelor of Arts from Framingham State, Framingham, MA Cheryl held many jobs during her school years in retail, working at the Wayside Inn in Sudbury, MA, yet her love focused on teaching and her students. Cheryl taught English at Ellington High School, Ellington CT for over 30 years until she retired, and served as a private tutor when needed. She touched many lives in her own unique way. Cheryl is remembered by her friends and family as a creative, independent free spirit, talented, adventurous, fun loving and funny. She enjoyed traveling and attended the first original Woodstock Concert. Her interests were in cooking, following Top Chef shows and traveled on the Top Chef specialty cruise out of Miami with members of the shows. Cheryl is also remembered for her care and love of many orphaned and small animals which she saved , inside and outside , including robins, raccoons, and other small creatures. Cheryl would tell us today, live your life and do not be afraid. We will always remember Cheryl's life. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main Street, Marlborough, MA. A Calling Hour will be held at 9 a.m. prior to the service also in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Cheryl's name to your local ASPCA or your local Wildlife Refuge.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
