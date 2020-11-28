1/1
Cheryl S. Johnson
Cheryl Sharlene Johnson, 82, of Kensington, wife of Timothy Johnson, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Estelle (Carlson) Seaburg. Cheryl was formerly employed at the State of CT Department of Environmental Protection before retiring. Cheryl enjoyed camping trips, fishing, boating, ice cream, and cups of coffee. She was an avid New England Patriots fan. Surviving are her husband, Timothy Johnson to whom she was married for 66 years; a daughter, JoAnn Bigelow and her husband Randy; two sons, Ronald Johnson and his wife Lori, and Gary Johnson; a brother, Elwood Seaburg and his wife Alma; a sister-in-law, Dale Seaburg; eight grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by a son, Robert Allen Johnson, and by two brothers, Robert Seaburg and Everett Seaburg. A private graveside service was held at West Lane Cemetery in Kensington. There were no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Cheryl with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Berlin, CT 06037
(860) 223-0981
