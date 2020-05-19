Chester A. Camilleri, 79, of East Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 16, 2020. Born March 22, 1941 in Hartford, CT to Anthony J. Camilleri Sr and Amelia (Cicherchia) Camilleri. Chet is survived by his wife, Diana of 59 years, daughter Kimberley Camilleri and fiancé Tony Dellafiore, daughter Michelle Rozanski and husband Peter Rozanski of Winter Springs, FL (formerly of Rocky Hill), along with their daughters, Alexandra and Nicole Rozanski, his brothers Anthony J. Camilleri Jr and wife Ronda of Colchester, and Richard M. Camilleri and fiancé Yolanda Lowell of Rocky Hill and many nieces and nephews. Of his many accomplishments, one we are most proud of was him completing the CT State Police Academy. He retired from the State of Connecticut, Department of Motor Vehicles as a Sergeant with the Truck Safety Inspector Division. Chet was a car enthusiast and loved his 1937 Ford Coupe. He was president of many car clubs. His current club is the CT Street Legends. He may have looked tough but he had a big heart and enjoyed raising money for the various charities. Chet defined what it was to lead a rich and rewarding life by the friends he made all over the country, the passion he had for cars, the dogs he welcomed into his home, and by the memories we made with him that we will always hold. He had a good sense of humor and an immeasurable amount of people who loved him. Despite his departure from our lives too soon, we will continue to live out his legacy and try to lead lives that he would be proud of. A celebration of his life will be determined at a later time when gatherings are allowed.



