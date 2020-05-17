Chester A. Jacobs, 94, of Windsor, beloved husband for 45 years of the late Mary (Holt) Jacobs, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford on November 13, 1925, son of the late John James and Nellie (Johnson) Jacobs, he was raised in Hartford. Chester served in the US Army at the end of World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. He returned to Hartford and worked in the garment manufacturing industry retiring as a foreman after 40 years. He then took a position as a machinist at Windsor Manufacturing where worked for 15 years. During his retirement, Chester maintained several part-time jobs including working as a driver for Bill Selig Ford and for the Windsor Police Department. He leaves five children, Chester "Archie" Jacobs, Jr. of Newington, Cheryl (Odell) Sampson of Bloomfield, Garry (Doris) Weaver of Windsor; Denise Jacobs of Bloomfield, and Anthony (Yulinda) Williams of Uncasville; three special grandchildren, Giselle Jacobs of Hartford, Lynette (Christopher) Jacobs-Baisden of East Hartford, and Gary (Shay) Lewis of Windsor; six other grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Jacobs-Patterson; five brothers, Edward, Frank, John, Vincent, and George "Jackie" Jacobs; and three sisters, Pearl Jacobs-Lee, Nellie Carmen Clayton, and Gladys Ladson. His family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Attendance may be limited to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the services on or after May 21st, at 11 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.