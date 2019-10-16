Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Chester Augustowski, 63, of Farmington, died peacefully at home on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. He was born in Poland to the late Antoni & Stanislawa (Waskiel) Augustowski. He grew up in the Bronx, NYC until his family moved to New Britain. He was an active parishioner of Holy Cross Church and graduated from New Britain High School. He was an engineer by trade, but enjoyed learning other trades. He had real estate license, which he did on the side. He was also very much into politics. He is survived by his wife, Teresa, and their 3 sons, David, Paul and Jeffrey. And his sister, Halina Lotko, her husband, Witold, their children Gregory and Margaret. Chet was predeceased by his brother, Henry, who is survived by his wife, Czeslawa, and their three children, Barbara, Christopher and Robert. He is also survived by his in laws, Leon and Czeslawa Sierakowski, Marek and Barbara Pilecki, Dariusz and Grace Drozd. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:AM at the New Britain Memorial Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. For additional information and to send condolences to the family, please go to www.newbritainsagarino.com
