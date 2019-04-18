Chester John Demko, 70, lifelong resident of Suffield, beloved husband of 45 years to Gayle (Nelson) Demko passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Suffield on May 30, 1948, son of Helen (Markowski) and the late John Demko, Chet graduated from Suffield High, Class of 1966. He attended Simons Mortuary College in Syracuse, NY, returning to Suffield to serve in the funeral profession, the Suffield Police Department and Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association. He married his true companion, Gayle Nelson and they began planning the Heritage Funeral Home, opening the facility in 1976 and working together to serve the community. Chet was a past president of the Suffield Jaycees and the Fox Hollow Gun Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph Church, Suffield.Chet had a love of fast cars, and could be found in his garage rebuilding muscle cars and hot rods. He loved mowing the grass and running and maintaining the funeral home, but most of all he was proud of his family and enjoyed spending quality time with his friends. He is survived by his wife Gayle Demko of West Suffield; three children Christopher Demko and his wife Shannon of Atlanta, GA, Cheryl Demko Morello and her husband Joshua of West Suffield, and Gregory Demko of West Suffield; two cherished grandchildren, Natasha Demko and Benjamin Morello; mother Helen Demko of Suffield; and sister Stella O'Brien of Enfield; mother-in-law Theresa Arnold of Enfield, brother-in-law Randall Nelson of Willington; Aunt Jennie O'Brien of Chicopee, Uncle Peter Markowski of Suffield; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his father John Demko, two Aunts, Sophie Nascimbeni and Genevieve Gardocki; beloved Godson Brian; and brother-in-law Richard Nelson.Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, at 9:00am from The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Joseph Church, Main Street, Suffield; followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. Friends may call at the Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, April 22 from 2:00-4:00pm; 5:00-7:00pm.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to an organization Chet honored and respected, The Suffield Police Department, 911 Mountain Road, Suffield, CT 06078.For online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 18, 2019