Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Chester J. Kegel, 61, of Dayville, formerly of Windsor, beloved husband of Janice (Andrzejewski) Kegel, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Chester was a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and dear friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 4-6 p.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with Military Honors and a Funeral Service to follow at 6 p.m. To see the full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019
