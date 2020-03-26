|
Chet, age 92, died of natural causes on March 22, 2020, at The Hospital of Central CT. A fighter, who wanted to live a long life, leaves his wife Elsie (Spranzo) Pagliaro, his daughter Lisa Pagliaro, his daughter Karen Pagliaro and her husband Eric Cope and his two grandsons, Taylor and Ethan Cope. A member of the Greatest Generation, Chet joined the Navy at the age of 17 to fight in WWII. After his discharge, he graduated from NBHS and began his 43 year career as a draftsman with Berlin Steel. At the age of 19 he met the love of his life, Elsie. Drafted into the Korean Conflict and stationed in Georgia, Chet and Elsie could not bear being separated, so they married in January 1952 and settled in Georgia. Upon his discharge they made their home on Clinton St. in New Britain, a neighborhood rich in good friends and relatives. In 1972, they moved to Newington where Chet and Elsie continued to live in their beautiful home. Chet loved to fish and hunt and we know he is surrounded in heaven by his hunting buddies. He is laughing with Joe Del who is sharing stories about his hot peppers; playing cards with his brothers-in-law Louie, Jiggs, Tom, and Ralphie; watching his sister-in-law Eva and brother-in-law Ralph dance the night away; or working on home projects with his special cousin Al Bigelow while his beloved dog Duchess is dosing at his feet. Chet could do and accomplish anything he wanted, except as he was fond of saying "making boys." He finally got his "boys" when his grandsons Taylor and Ethan were born. He loved them and introduced them to snowmobiling, a passion he had for many years. Aside from his wife, daughters, son-in-law and grandsons, he leaves behind his sisters-in-law Lucy Agostinucci, Mary Palmer and Betty Cavanaugh, his cousin Michael Magnano and his wife Nancy, his Goddaughters Lanette Macaruso and Rita Speranza and Godson Doug DelBiondo, plus a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Dr. Lorraine G. Spranzo Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, 74A Vine St, New Britain CT 06052. Arrangements are under the direction on Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share words of comfort or a memory with Chet's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020