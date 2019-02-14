Chet L Latin, 69, of Milford, Connecticut, died on February 10, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital after a long illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.Born in Brooklyn on February 4, 1950, to Samuel and Sylvia Latin, he was raised in Albany, New York. Chet received a degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Rochester and an MBA from Boston University – School of Management. A CPA, he was named one of the youngest partners at Coopers & Lybrand Accounting firm. He was currently employed at H&R Block in West Haven.Chet is survived by his loving wife, Jane Milligan, her son Thomas Pepin, his wife Charlene, and twin grandchildren Liliana and Chase; 2 sons from a previous marriage, Adam Latin of Windsor Locks, CT, and Jason Latin and his fiancé Elena Cooper, of Philadelphia, PA; a brother Howard, and his wife, Molly, of San Diego, CA; ex-wife Marcia Diephouse and a host of loving friends.Chet was a lover of life and a consummate professional in all his work. An avid bridge player, he was a Silver Life Master and a former President of the Hartford Bridge Club.Family and friends are invited to an informal memorial service at The Elmwood Community Center from 5pm to 8pm. The address is 1106 New Britain Ave (Gain Access Via South Quaker Ln). The memorial is being held in room 211. Doors open at 5pm. 530pm-7pm we will speak and ask others to share memories of our father. 7pm until 8pm we will receive others who are unable to visit earlier.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to the American Kidney Foundation. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary