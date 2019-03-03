Chester (Chet) Malinowski, Jr., 77, passed away on February 28, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center surrounded by his family. Born in Holyoke, MA on December 18, 1941, he was the son of the late Chester and Sophie (Gorajec) Malinowski. Chet earned his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from American International College and went on to become a successful CPA. He was the epitome of a self-made man who put himself through college, served in the U.S. Army, and went on to build a successful career, culminating in his role as Director of Tax Compliance with United Technologies Corporation. His most cherished achievement was his family, the life he built, and the legacy he leaves. Having found that perfect balance of success and happiness, he never missed family dinner nor a "welcome home" kiss from his beloved wife. With steady and quiet confidence, he lived by example. An avid reader and life-long learner, Chet was a well-rounded individual with many other interests, including the stock market, music, sports, and travel. Chet spent his summers on Cape Cod, a very special place, where he met his wife of 50 years. At New Silver Beach in North Falmouth, he played morning tennis, enjoyed afternoon swims, and took in starry nights while listening to the crashing waves. In his later years, he appreciated the quiet joys of retirement. To cherish his memory, he is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn (Kowalski) Malinowski of Longmeadow; his son Steven Malinowski and his wife Helen of Falmouth, MA; daughters Caryn Wrona and her husband Christopher of Glastonbury, CT, Joanna Norton and her husband Robert of Belmont, CA and Lauren Malinowski of South Boston, MA; grandchildren Genevieve and Audrey Wrona, Katherine and Zofia Norton, and Charlotte and Joseph Malinowski; sister Barbara Lupien and her husband Kenneth of Westfield; brother Daniel Malinowski of Tucson, AZ; his dog, Daisy, who was always by his side, as well as many close family members and friends. Services are private and have been entrusted to Forastiere Smith Funeral Home. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.forastiere.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary